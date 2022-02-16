Dubai Customs Demonstrates 'Customs Submarine' At Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2022) As part of the "UAE Innovates 2022" events hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Customs organised an awareness workshop around the "Customs Submarine", which can take high quality 3D pictures and videos to vessels’ hulls underwater to thwart any smuggling attempts.

Senior Inspection officers Nawaf Saleh and Salim Ghaith introduced the functions of the creative underwater drone, and the means to control it to navigate underwater and take high-resolution pictures and videos of difficult to reach areas such as the vessel’s hull.

The drone, equipped with a high quality 4K camera, can go down up to 98 feet, and send live streaming to the officers in the operation room who can detect and intercept and illegal shipments.

The Customs Submarine project is one of the Inspection Division’s initiatives launched in line with Dubai Customs’ strategic plan 2021-2026, which aims to help Dubai Customs maintain its leading position worldwide.

The customs organisation made 4,696 seizures in 2021.

Another activity was a discussion panel with the presence of Saleh Al Shamsi, head of Aircargo Centres Management, on "Customs Dolphins" and the differences between them and the Customs Submarines. These can be sent to control and monitor vessels before entering the wharfage.

Another initiative launched by Dubai Customs was the smart electric vehicles, which are used for inspection purposes along Dubai Creek, Deira Wharfage and Al Hamriya Port (14km). Some of these vehicles were customised to accommodate the sniffing dogs (K9 Unit), and they patrol the area around the clock to detect any illegal shipments along the wharfs without disturbing visitors of these tourist places.