UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Demonstrates 'Customs Submarine' At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Dubai Customs demonstrates &#039;Customs Submarine&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2022) As part of the "UAE Innovates 2022" events hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Customs organised an awareness workshop around the "Customs Submarine", which can take high quality 3D pictures and videos to vessels’ hulls underwater to thwart any smuggling attempts.

Senior Inspection officers Nawaf Saleh and Salim Ghaith introduced the functions of the creative underwater drone, and the means to control it to navigate underwater and take high-resolution pictures and videos of difficult to reach areas such as the vessel’s hull.

The drone, equipped with a high quality 4K camera, can go down up to 98 feet, and send live streaming to the officers in the operation room who can detect and intercept and illegal shipments.

The Customs Submarine project is one of the Inspection Division’s initiatives launched in line with Dubai Customs’ strategic plan 2021-2026, which aims to help Dubai Customs maintain its leading position worldwide.

The customs organisation made 4,696 seizures in 2021.

Another activity was a discussion panel with the presence of Saleh Al Shamsi, head of Aircargo Centres Management, on "Customs Dolphins" and the differences between them and the Customs Submarines. These can be sent to control and monitor vessels before entering the wharfage.

Another initiative launched by Dubai Customs was the smart electric vehicles, which are used for inspection purposes along Dubai Creek, Deira Wharfage and Al Hamriya Port (14km). Some of these vehicles were customised to accommodate the sniffing dogs (K9 Unit), and they patrol the area around the clock to detect any illegal shipments along the wharfs without disturbing visitors of these tourist places.

Related Topics

Drone UAE Dubai Vehicles 2020

Recent Stories

Australian pacer Michael Neser out from Pakistan s ..

Australian pacer Michael Neser out from Pakistan squad due to injury

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspirat ..

Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspiration: Venice and the Arts of Is ..

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between UAE and Cuba

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recove ..

UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: ..

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: Shaukat Tarin

1 hour ago
 FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>