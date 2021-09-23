UrduPoint.com

Dubai International Chamber Board Meets To Discusses New Plans To Boost Foreign Trade

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Dubai International Chamber board meets to discusses new plans to boost foreign trade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) The Board of Directors of the Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers under the umbrella of the newly formed Dubai Chambers, held its first meeting today at the Dubai Chamber headquarters where board members discussed priorities and new plans to boost Dubai’s trade with global markets.

The meeting was chaired by Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai International Chamber, in the presence of board members Helal Saeed Al Marri; Stephen Moss; Gassan Al Kibsi; Mark Willis; Nader Haffar; Dr. Habib Mulla; Nabil Habayeb; Sanjiv Kakkar; Elissar Farah Antonios; Julia Onslow-Cole; Rani R. Raad; Rola Abu Minh; May Nasrallah Merville; Shukri Eid; and Ahmed Alkhallafi. The meeting was also attended by Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, of the Dubai Chamber.

The board discussed ways to leverage the Chamber’s international network to tap into the 30 priority markets, which have been identified as high potential markets that can accelerate the growth of Dubai’s foreign trade.

Bin Sulayem stated that trade is the cornerstone of Dubai’s economy and essential for its diversification and the new board will focus its efforts on implementing the new strategy announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to boost Dubai’s foreign trade to AED2 trillion within the next five years and cement the emirate’s position as global trade hub.

"Through integrated plans, the chamber will target new international markets and support the expansion of national companies abroad. The chamber will also support and integrate global investors, entrepreneurs and talent into Dubai’s flourishing business community within a comprehensive framework that ensures providing an agile pro-business environment," Bin Sulayem said.

"I am confident that the Dubai International Chamber will not only achieve its new targets but take Dubai’s trade ties with promising markets to the next level. The Chamber is already in a strong position to achieve its objectives as it can leverage Dubai Chambers’ resources and vast network of international representative offices across Africa, Eurasia and Latin America," he added.

Dubai International Chamber was established to strengthen partnerships with global corporations, investors and entrepreneurs and boost Dubai’s status as a major trade hub. Adopting a more specialised approach to driving Dubai’s foreign trade, the chamber will promote the opportunities that the emirate offers in facilitating trade flows.

