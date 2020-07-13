Dubai Investments celebrates 25th anniversary with DFM bell ringing ceremony

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) Dubai Investments, PJSC, a leading middle East investment and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, DFM, celebrated its silver jubilee anniversary, marking 25 years of investments in the region, with a bell ringing ceremony at the DFM.

The bell ringing ceremony was attended by Abdulrahman Ghanem Al Mutaiwee, Chairman of Dubai Investments, Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM, and Khalifa Rabba, Deputy Division Head of Operations, DFM.

Dubai Investments is amongst DFM’s most active traded companies with a total value of AED 169 billion since listing, composing of 1.2 million trades of 47 billion shares, as of end of June 2020.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of the DFM, said, "We are delighted to host the special bell-ringing ceremony on the occasion of Dubai Investments’ silver Jubilee. Dubai Investments has been amongst the first listed companies since DFM’s inauguration on 26th March 2000. We look forward to strengthen our relationship with Dubai Investments and enable it to continue availing the numerous benefits of DFM listing including the linkage with our large and diversified investor base that exceeds 845,000 investors and embracing international best practices of disclosure and transparency, corporate governance and investor relations, which creates value for its shareholders."

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said, "Over the last 25 years, Dubai Investments has significantly raised shareholder and investor value through sound and visionary policies for establishing strategic investments, executing successful acquisitions and profitable divestments. Focusing on diversified investments by engaging in prudent investments, targeting diverse sectors and strategically focused investments and services both locally and internationally, form part of the company’s long term goals.

"

"As part of the company’s future strategy, Dubai Investments will channelize the resources towards Investments in youth, artificial intelligence and sustainability, identified as the three major pillars governing the company’s investments and businesses in the future. These pillars will lead Dubai Investment’s responsible investments across various sectors, constituting future value-adds and will continue to diversify investments locally and internationally which were and still are a guarantee for the risk allocation, integration of vision and the economic structure of Dubai Investments", added Khalid Bin Kalban.

With 25 years of strategic investments, a robust business model backed by strong partnerships with government agencies and private companies and with 16,502 shareholders (as of June 2020), Dubai Investment’s value of shareholders’ equity has recorded a growth from AED 650 million at inception to AED 12 billion as of Dec 2019 with AED 6.59 billion distributed as total cash dividends and bonus shares since inception. The company has recorded an accumulated net profit of AED 14.5 billion with a 21 percent return on investment over the last 24 years.

Recording a growth in paid up capital from AED 650 million to AED 4.25 billion, the Company’s total assets grew from AED 718 million since inception to AED 21 billion as of December 2019. The Company has been focusing on a steady growth in assets with strategically planned business exits. The Company witnessed a growth in total turnover from AED 68 million to AED 2.9 billion for the year ended 31st Dec. 2019.

Creating synergy and integration among varied businesses in real estate, manufacturing and industrial, healthcare, education, and financial investments, totaling 35 subsidiaries, Dubai Investments is becoming a diversified company operating in different market segments and geographies.