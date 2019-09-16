Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019 to explore latest technological innovations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019 will highlight the latest technological innovations capable of boosting the development, growth, and sustainability of the global maritime sector, the organisers announced.

The Dubai Maritime City Authority, DMCA, said the event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on 22nd September, 2019.

The Dubai Maritime Agenda will host a session on "Artificial Intelligence/Blockchain Technologies and Maritime Trade" to shed light on how the shipping and logistics sectors are adapting to new technologies compared to other industries.

Amer Ali, Executive Director, DMCA, said the session will highlight the latest applications adopted to develop shipping and logistics services in Dubai, in line with the government’s initiatives to enhance the global competitiveness of the local maritime sector and strengthen all its fundamentals to attract trade and investments.

Ali said, "Dubai and the UAE have always taken the lead in using blockchain to build a global hub capable of meeting the needs of the future. Integrating such technology into our procedures and processes is in response to the directives of our wise leaders, who aim to harness the power of advanced technologies to effectively serve the needs of the local society by improving the government’s performance.

"

The "Artificial Intelligence/Blockchain Technologies and Maritime Trade" is the Dubai Maritime Agenda’s second session, during which the attendees are expected to review the most effective technological solutions to meet the current and emerging challenges in the maritime community.

The Dubai Maritime Agenda comes at a time when the UAE continues to attain remarkable progress in its adoption of blockchain technology across sectors.

The session will feature leading international experts. These include Iqbal Ali Khan, Programme Director – Blockchains and Innovations, IBM; Mike Bhaskaran, Chief Technology Officer, DP World; Henning Schleyerbach, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Container Shipping Association; Martijn Thijsen, Head of Digital Strategy and Transformation, Port of Rotterdam; and Aaron Heslehurst, news Anchor and Presenter, BBC World News tv.

The Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019 is one of the highlights of the UAE Maritime Week 2019, which will be staged from 22nd to 26th September, 2019.

During the UAE Maritime Week, global maritime industry leaders will explore the future of the maritime industry amid the need for innovation, new knowledge, and smart transformation.