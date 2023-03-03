Dubai Metro Music Festival returns to enchant city’s audiences with musical performances

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 3rd March, 2023 (WAM) – Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), today announced that the third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival is set to return from 6-12 March.

The week-long celebration of global music, which reflects Dubai’s cosmopolitan spirit and creative vibrance, will see five metro stations – Union, Mall of Emirates, Burjuman, Dubai Financial Centre, and Sobha Realty- transforming into stages for live musical performances by some of the world’s most innovative musicians.

The Festival is one of the key events highlighted in the latest #DubaiDestinations campaign, which invites residents and visitors to explore the diverse art and cultural experiences offered by the emirate during the #DubaiArtSeason. This year’s event is dedicated to the theme of sustainability in line with the UAE’s announcement of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’. Musicians will be joining the festival to showcase their talent using instruments made from recycled materials.

Commuters will be treated to captivating musical performances by 20 local, regional and international musicians representing unique sparks of creative talent in a wide range of instruments, genres and styles.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said: “The Roads and Transport Authority is committed to supporting creative events that enhance the way people engage with Dubai’s urban environment. We are very happy to renew our partnership with Brand Dubai to launch the third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival as part of our common objective of providing enriching cultural experiences to residents and visitors. By adding enchanting musical and cultural notes to the experience of commuters on the Dubai Metro, the Festival supports our shared mission to enhance the happiness of the community.

Highlighting the success of previous Dubai Metro Music Festivals, she said past editions have been a joyous celebration of music and an opportunity for the community to interact with some of the world’s most accomplished and promising musicians.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “The Dubai Metro Music Festival reflects the dynamism and vibrancy of Dubai’s cultural environment and its emergence as a focal point for creative excellence. By bringing together talented musicians from all over the world, the Festival enhances Dubai’s cultural ambience and further strengthens its growing profile as a global cultural hub that brings together some of the world’s most exceptional creative talent.

The Festival is aligned with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into one of the world’s best cities to live and visit. The Festival’s third edition features a new line-up of incredibly talented performers whose performances brings unique styles, instruments and musical traditions to the event.”

Al Suwaidi added that Brand Dubai is delighted to partner with the Roads and Transport Authority once again to organise creative events that enable people to experience the city’s destination offerings in new unique ways.

A mix of traditional and experimental musicians, classical instrumentalists and fusion musicians will entertain Dubai’s cosmopolitan community at the Festival. Participating musicians will showcase their talent in string, percussion, wind, acoustic and other unusual instruments, including ones made of recycled objects.

This year’s Festival brings together artists from Egypt, India, France, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Nigeria, Cuba, United Kingdom, Lebanon, Canada, Netherlands, Jordan, and Australia.

The show also features special performances by Eman Al Raeesi, an Emirati electrical guitarist, and self-taught Saudi musician Shadi L.Harbi, who will be playing the oud.

Some of the traditional instruments featured this year include the Qanun (a form of string instrument), piano, flute, oud, drums, saxophone, Santur (an ancient instrument), guitar, and harmonica. Musicians will also be performing on the electric guitar, hand pans and homemade instruments.

The Dubai Metro Music Festival will introduce audiences to new instruments like the flute beatbox, new musical styles like folk beatboxing, and unique performances that include a puppet show that combines music with simulations of Umm Kulthum's performances, a musical show featuring instruments made from recycled materials, a performance by the youngest DJ in the middle East, music played by a woman performer with a ‘mirror head’ and a two-guitar show.

The public will be able to watch the live performances from 4.00 pm to 10.00 pm every day. All the performances will be rotated across the duration of the festival to cover all five metro stations.