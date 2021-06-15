UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police, Municipality Team Up To Enforce Law On â€˜Regulating Possession Of Dangerous Animalsâ€™

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) The Dubai Police General Command and the Dubai Municipality have unveiled a joint task force to implement Federal Law No. 22 of 2016 regulating the possession of dangerous animals.

The task force formation is aimed at maintaining a happy and sustainable city that embraces a healthy and safe environment free of animal transmitted diseases.

The Environmental and Archaeological Crimes Division at the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Dubai Police collaborates closely with the concerned department at Dubai Municipality to enforce law. They work around the clock to curb violators and confiscate wild and dangerous animals to keep them away from residential areas by transferring them to their natural inhabitants or qualified and licenced animal welfare centres.

The Dubai Police and Municipality indicated that the joint work team has responded to many cases of violations during the past weeks, after receiving several complaints from the public. They also called on the public to report violators who possess dangerous and wild animals and to hand them over to the Veterinary Services Department at the earliest.

The law prohibits every natural or legal person from owning, possessing, trading or breeding dangerous animals. It also states that violators will be sentenced to imprisonment between one and six months and fined between AED10,000 and AED500,000 or to either of the said two penalties.

