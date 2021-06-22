UrduPoint.com
Dubai Repays US$500 Mn Bond Certificates

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Dubai repays US$500 mn bond certificates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) The Government of Dubai, acting through the Department of Finance (DoF), announced that the US$500 million Fixed Rate Note issued on 22 June 2011 under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, reached maturity on 22 June 2021.

Upon maturity, all the notes have been redeemed in full by making the required payment through the paying agent to the holders of the notes, along with accrued interest.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of DoF, said: "The Government of Dubai’s ability to fulfill its financial obligations reflects its deep fiscal stability amidst the circumstances imposed by the current global crisis.

The government's solvency has allowed it to fulfill its past and current obligations and will continue to enable it to meet all future obligations on time."

"We have been successful in overcoming the most challenging repercussions of the global pandemic, and have now entered a solid phase of recovery, thanks to the measures taken by the government to ensure rational prioritised spending, under the directives of our leadership," Al Saleh added.

