Dubai to host region’s first Cybertech Global event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) Dubai is set to host the region’s first Cybertech Global event, an international exhibition and conference for the cyber industry, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai from 5th to 7th April, 2021.

The 8th edition of the largest security networking event to be held outside the United States is being hosted by the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC). A total of 50 delegations and 52 companies will be participating in the event.

The event also highlights Dubai’s various efforts in this domain. The Dubai Cyber Security Strategy was among the initiatives launched in the emirate by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide integrated protection against the dangers of cyberspace and support innovation in cyberspace and the growth of the emirate and its economic prosperity.

Organised by Cybertech, the event will draw high-level stakeholders, start-ups, government entities and organisations from across the world, to foster existing and create new business opportunities, as well as discuss the evolving challenges in cyberspace.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director-General of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said, "By hosting Cybertech Global Dubai, we seek to highlight Dubai’s successful experience in embracing the digital revolution. The Government of Dubai has made significant strides in digital transformation and seeks to continue enhancing its cooperation and sharing its expertise with countries and entities both regionally and globally."

"This event comes as the world recovers from a global pandemic and begins to address its repercussions at various levels. This challenging period has highlighted the role that digital technologies serve in our lives, and the tangible impact they can have," he added.

"The centre is keen to support and coordinate with regional and international bodies to exchange ideas in the field of cybersecurity.

This allows us to achieve our vision, which aims to enhance Dubai's status as a leading city for innovation, safety and security globally," AlShaibani said.

Amir Rapaport, Founder of Cybertech Global, said, "We are very excited to host Cybertech Global for the very first time in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), and are pleased to collaborate with the DESC along with local and international agencies and organisations to make this event a great success. We strongly believe that Dubai is an ideal hub to host an international event of this kind that addresses the new threats and opportunities that come with the evolution of the cyber domain."

The conference will bring together leading figures and experts including Yigal Unna, Director-General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate; General Wesley Clark, former Supreme Commander of the NATO forces in Europe, and General David Petraeus, the former Director of the CIA, among others.

Cybertech Global Dubai will offer a wide spectrum of sessions and events covering artificial intelligence (AI), advanced internet of Things, big data, cloud, and blockchain across different sectors ranging from finance and insurance, mobile and communications, health industry, smart mobility and more. Additionally, the event will feature an extensive exhibition for companies of all sizes along with a Start-up Pavilion dedicated to young and innovative start-ups.

The event will also feature a session to discuss cybersecurity post-COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic on digital health sector systems, country strategies and cloud computing.

Due to the global pandemic, the past year was marked by monumental changes with an increase in the use of technology. A large part of Cybertech Global Dubai will be dedicated to cybersecurity challenges, strategies and repercussions in a wide range of sectors and disciplines such as fintech, retail, insurance, aviation, economics and politics.