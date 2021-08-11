Dubai Tourism launches RomCom trailer starring Jessica Alba and Zac Efron

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has launched the second blockbuster trailer in its latest global campaign, featuring superstars Jessica Alba and Zac Efron.

Building on the popular appeal of the Romantic Comedy genre, the RomCom comes just days after the campaign was launched with the high adrenaline Spy Action genre. Dubai Presents, filmed by Director’s Guild award-winning director Craig Gillespie, takes a unique approach to global destination advertising, using a highly stylised and cinematic lens to create engaging content, backdropped by some of Dubai’s most iconic locations.

The latest film features Alba and Efron as they journey through the city on two very contrasting itineraries designed by a star-crossed couple destined to cross paths. The trailer features renowned attractions – ranging from the architectural marvels of the historic Al Fahidi neighborhoods, quirky boutiques and Creekside cafes in Al Seef to the serene expanse of the desert and a traditional desert camp, expanding on the city’s appeal as a popular destination for couples with varied tastes and interests.

Complete with an orchestral film score, the RomCom uses light hearted humor and breathtaking cinematography to showcase the best of the city’s bespoke offerings for romantic getaways. From a magical night under the desert sky and idyllic fine dining to stays at boutique hotels and exploring hidden gems in the heart of the city, the latest video in the campaign invites couples to explore Dubai.

Building on the successful launch of the first two genres, Dubai Presents will see a series of new trailers being launched in sequence over the coming months, helmed by Alba and Efron in a variety of engaging plots, offering a unique lens into the diversity of experiences and destinations in the city.

The campaign will also feature a series of cinematic teasers celebrating gastronomy, active holidays, nature and outdoors and self-indulgent holidays in Dubai.

Dubai Presents will be released in 27 countries across 16 languages via cinema, print, broadcast, out of home, digital and social media channels complete with movie posters, digital trailers and more to keep viewers engaged and excited. The campaign embraces cinematic storytelling to appeal to audiences across the globe, with each trailer designed to highlight bespoke itineraries and experiences across the city for all categories of travelers – from the best of luxury holidays and vacations filled with cultural exploration and discovery to active holidays with friends and the perfect getaway for families and more.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), commented, "Dubai Presents builds on our leadership’s vision to embrace innovation and marks a new era in destination marketing as we showcase some of the most recognisable architecture and landscapes as well as hidden gems to inspire audiences across the world and offer them a travel entertainment platform like no other. For travelers, this campaign offers a sneak peek into the experiences, hospitality and infrastructure that have firmly placed Dubai amongst the world’s most visited destinations."