Dubai’s Ports Handle 808,000 Passengers During Holidays For Commemoration Day And National Day

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

A total of 808,025 passengers passed through Dubai’s land, sea and air ports during the holidays of the Martyrs’ Day and the 48th UAE National Day between 29th November and 3rd December, Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, DGRFA Dubai, has revealed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) A total of 808,025 passengers passed through Dubai’s land, sea and air ports during the holidays of the Martyrs’ Day and the 48th UAE National Day between 29th November and 3rd December, Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, DGRFA Dubai, has revealed.

''The number of entry and exit through air ports reached 709,992 passengers, while 78,165 passengers used the land ports, and 19,868 passengers crossed the sea ports,'' Major General Mohamed Al Marri, explained.

Major General Al Marri pointed out that the Dubai International Airports received 334,241 passengers in just five days.

"The continuous efficiency of GDRFA Dubai's employees has resulted in a record achievement in the number of passengers who enter and exit through Dubai airports," Al Marri said.

Hatta port set a record in the movement of passengers (departures and arrivals) between 26th November and 3rd December , which coincided with the 49th Oman National Day holiday and the Martyrs’ Day and the 48th UAE's National Day holiday, where the number of passengers passed through Hatta port reached 137,386 passengers. This is an 87.4 per cent increase in number of passengers compared to the same period last year. When 73,297 passengers passed through Hatta port.

Mohamed Al Marri expressed his thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by passports control officers and officials present on their work during the holidays, praising their efforts to provide all facilities to visitors, and their efforts to highlight the civilised face of the country.

