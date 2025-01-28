Eagle Hills Announces Over $5.5 Billion Investment In Georgia
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 01:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Eagle Hills has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Georgia to invest over $5.5 billion in transforming the country’s urban landscape while embracing sustainability and innovation.
This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the region’s development with the creation of two ambitious developments in Tbilisi and Batumi, reshaping these cities into vibrant destinations of sustainable living, world-class facilities, and economic vitality.
The development will generate thousands of jobs, drive GDP growth, strengthen the real estate sector, and enhance tourism, attracting a significant influx of tourists annually. By integrating extensive green spaces and sustainable practices, Eagle Hills is crafting vibrant communities that celebrate Georgia’s natural charm and cultural heritage
Krtsanisi Park, in Tbilisi, is a distinctive riverside development that seamlessly blends urban sophistication with the serenity of nature.
Spanning 590 hectares, with 170 hectares dedicated to parks and greenery, Krtsanisi Park is a mixed-use concept that embraces sustainability through elegant residences, retail spaces, and a state-of-the-art spa and wellness center, offering a thriving community where nature and modern living coexist harmoniously.
Gonio Marina, in Batumi, is nestled along the stunning coastal shores and pristine beaches of the Black Sea and features a remarkable waterfront development centered around a world-class marina district. Gonio Marina, a stunning 260-hectare development, will offer branded residences, luxurious hotels, retail parks, and expansive open park spaces that emphasise green living. Combining panoramic views, a dynamic marina lifestyle along with the eco-conscious innovative approach will position Batumi as a leading global destination while enhancing the natural beauty of the coastline.
