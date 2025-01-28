Open Menu

Eagle Hills Announces Over $5.5 Billion Investment In Georgia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Eagle Hills has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Georgia to invest over $5.5 billion in transforming the country’s urban landscape while embracing sustainability and innovation.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the region’s development with the creation of two ambitious developments in Tbilisi and Batumi, reshaping these cities into vibrant destinations of sustainable living, world-class facilities, and economic vitality.

The development will generate thousands of jobs, drive GDP growth, strengthen the real estate sector, and enhance tourism, attracting a significant influx of tourists annually. By integrating extensive green spaces and sustainable practices, Eagle Hills is crafting vibrant communities that celebrate Georgia’s natural charm and cultural heritage

Krtsanisi Park, in Tbilisi, is a distinctive riverside development that seamlessly blends urban sophistication with the serenity of nature.

Spanning 590 hectares, with 170 hectares dedicated to parks and greenery, Krtsanisi Park is a mixed-use concept that embraces sustainability through elegant residences, retail spaces, and a state-of-the-art spa and wellness center, offering a thriving community where nature and modern living coexist harmoniously.

Gonio Marina, in Batumi, is nestled along the stunning coastal shores and pristine beaches of the Black Sea and features a remarkable waterfront development centered around a world-class marina district. Gonio Marina, a stunning 260-hectare development, will offer branded residences, luxurious hotels, retail parks, and expansive open park spaces that emphasise green living. Combining panoramic views, a dynamic marina lifestyle along with the eco-conscious innovative approach will position Batumi as a leading global destination while enhancing the natural beauty of the coastline.

Related Topics

Batumi Tbilisi Riverside Eagle Georgia Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts o ..

DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..

1 hour ago
 1500 representatives from ICAO member states to ga ..

1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..

2 hours ago
 Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in f ..

Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire

2 hours ago
 'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetro ..

'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Cou ..

Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development

2 hours ago
Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler

Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler

2 hours ago
 Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr ..

Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar

2 hours ago
 DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns

DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns

2 hours ago
 Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with ..

Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with Government initiatives

2 hours ago
 AJK furnished with grand health package for latest ..

AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the ..

2 hours ago
 Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente exten ..

Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East