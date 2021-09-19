Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said education will be the cornerstone of the UAE’s journey toward excellence in the next 50 years.

The UAE’s leadership prioritises education and is harnessing all resources and capacities to reinforce the prominent stature of the country’s education system, he added.

He made these remarks during his speech at the virtual graduation ceremony of the 15th batch of 2,050 Abu Dhabi University (ADU) graduates, 44 percent of whom received bachelors degrees, while 56 percent got postgraduate degrees.

"Abu Dhabi University is advancing and has graduated nearly 22,000 students who are already contributing to the developmental achievements made by the nation," Nahyan bin Mubarak stressed.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ADU, Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, Prof. Thomas J. Hochstettler, the Provost, along with the deans of colleges and directors of university branches in Al Ain, Dubai and Al Dhafra, and members of the faculty and administrative staff, as well as the graduates' parents.