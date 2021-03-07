UrduPoint.com
Emirates Health Services Establishment Holds First Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) The Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE) recently held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Head of Board of Directors, in the presence of Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General, and other board members.

The setting up of the EHSE reflects the leadership’s vision for the future of the healthcare sector in line with the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, provide an effective and sustainable health system for a happy society, and achieve the aspirations of the UAE Centennial 2071.

Dr. Al Olama said that the creation of the establishment underpins the leadership’s vision to restructure and enhance the efficiency of the Emirati health sector and deliver healthcare services of top-notch quality according to the international best practices.

"The EHES provides an effective and efficient organisational environment adaptable to the evolving needs of society and the current global health challenges related to COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

"This organisational transformation will place the establishment at the forefront of healthcare service providers in the world, by focussing on providing sustainable and high-quality healthcare services in line with the UAE vision and global standards, he further said.

Dr. Al Serkal emphasised that the creation of the EHSE has been a qualitative addition to the health sector.

"It will not only contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the country’s health sector and providing exceptional health and therapeutic services, but will also help implement preventive plans and measures to combat pandemics, and achieve sustainable health development," he stated.

Dr. Al Serkal noted that the EHSE will stimulate and support studies and research, support the establishment of health and preventive units and departments, childhood and maternity care centres, vaccination and school health centres, ambulance services, blood banks, and health training centres. This is in addition to the coordination with relevant government bodies, holding conferences and workshops, and concluding agreements and partnerships with local and internal parties to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Federal health sector.

The EHSE Board of Directors features representatives of the relevant government bodies from the seven emirates and a representative of the youth category, something which supports the mission of the establishment to render sustainable and high-quality healthcare services.

During the first meeting, a vice-chairman of the board of directors was selected in addition to the secretary. The board members also approved the formation of committees and discussed the agenda and the plans for developing work mechanisms as per international standards.

