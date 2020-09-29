Emirates SkyCargo launches freighter flights to Guadalajara, Mexico

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Emirates SkyCargo has announced that it will be commencing twice weekly scheduled cargo flights to Guadalajara from the first week of October 2020.

The cargo flights to Mexico’s tech hub will be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-F aircraft offering around 100 tonnes of cargo capacity per flight. Guadalajara will be Emirates SkyCargo’s second cargo destination in Mexico and its 15th cargo destination in the Americas.

Emirates SkyCargo has been facilitating trade between Mexico and the rest of the world since April 2014 when the air cargo carrier first commenced scheduled freighter services to Mexico City. Since then, the freight division of Emirates has facilitated trade of more than 25,000 tonnes of cargo, including exports of avocados, berries and other fresh produce from Mexico to markets in Europe and the middle East.

Emirates SkyCargo’s new service to Guadalajara, its second point in Mexico, will help provide additional international cargo connectivity and new opportunities to businesses in the region to connect with customers across the carrier’s growing network of more than 125 destinations.

Commodities that are expected to be moved on the flight to and from Guadalajara include automotive components, fresh produce and other general cargo.

Emirates SkyCargo is an important facilitator of international trade with its cargo flights to destinations across six continents. The air cargo carrier offers cargo capacity on its fleet of wide body aircraft including 11 Boeing 777 freighters.

In the Americas, Emirates SkyCargo operates scheduled flights to Aguadilla, Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Orlando, Quito, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Toronto and Washington D.C.