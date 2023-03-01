UrduPoint.com

Emirates Society For Consumer Protection Launches 'Our Responsibility Is Your Protection' Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches &#039;Our Responsibility is Your Protection&#039; initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Emirates Society for Consumer Protection today launched a new initiative titled “Our Responsibility is Your Protection” with the support of official sponsor Emirates Draw.

The announcement came at a press conference held at the Grand Millennium Hotel and attended by government dignitaries and representatives of the local media.

The campaign aims to increase awareness about consumer rights in the UAE, regulate relationships with merchants, and combat various types of commercial fraud.

As part of the campaign, a 100-metre-long and 10-metre-high mural on Al Ittihad Street will be launched on 1st May 2023. This mural is planned to be entered in the Guinness World Records and will help spread awareness to the largest possible segment of the local community.

In his opening speech, Mohammed Khalifa Al Muhairi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection, underscored the importance of the campaign and its goals of reaching all segments of society.

He highlighted that the UAE has created a safe environment for consumers, ensuring their rights and recognising their duties while providing accurate information on the goods and services they use.

The launch of the awareness mural supports the Society's objectives in conveying messages to all segments of society and encouraging companies to contribute to promoting and deepening social awareness about consumer rights.

Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw, expressed the organisation's commitment to supporting initiatives that make a positive impact on individuals and society as a whole.

“As an Emirati organisation with a global reputation for inclusiveness, transparency, and high international standards in its operations, Emirates Draw is proud to sponsor the 'Our Responsibility is Your Protection' initiative. This initiative aligns with Emirates Draw's core values and vision of being a beacon of hope and making the future better and more radiant for all. The organisation's slogan ‘For A Better Tomorrow’ is the driving force behind its various activities, including its social responsibility programme, the Coral Reef Restoration, aimed at restoring coral reefs off the coasts of the UAE,” he said.

Emirates Draw is grateful to the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection for providing the opportunity to support this pioneering initiative and looks forward to cooperating with different institutions to have a positive impact on society.

The Emirates Society for Consumer Protection thanked the Ministry of Economy for its support of the association as a public welfare society that contributes to achieving the goals set by the country's economic agenda.

The "Our Responsibility is Your Protection" initiative is a significant step towards promoting consumer rights and combating commercial fraud in the UAE. The Society calls on all members of the community to participate in spreading awareness and supporting the campaign.

