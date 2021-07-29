UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Rail Completes Excavation Of GCC’s Longest Rail Tunnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Etihad Rail completes excavation of GCC’s longest rail tunnel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has completed excavating the longest tunnel in the Gulf Region, running for 1.8 kilometres.

The tunnel is part of Package D of Stage Two, which runs for 145 kilometres from Dubai and Sharjah, through the Al Hajar Mountains, toward the emirate of Fujairah. The package includes the construction of nine tunnels through the mountains at a cumulative length of 6.9 kilometres, and additionally includes 54 bridges and 20 animal crossings.

The achievement is a significant step in the project’s development. The route passes through some of the most complex topographical areas in the construction of the network. In total, the completion of the tunnel contributes to ensuring development continues on an accelerated schedule.

All tunnel excavation operations were implemented in line with international best safety practices. Teams ensured that all construction was carried out safely, given the mountainous terrain surrounding the site. The tunnel's excavation required 300,000 working hours to complete, with over half a million tonnes of stone removed.

The UAE National Rail Network is being constructed on schedule. Track laying recently commenced at Saih Shuaib, the rail head for track running toward Abu Dhabi and Dubai as part of Stage Two. The overall track on Stage Two will run from Ghuweifat on the border of Saudi Arabia to the emirate of Fujairah on the UAE’s eastern seaboard. At the beginning of 2021, track laying began in the Al Dhafra region toward the UAE’s border with Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Saudi Arabia SITE Border All From Best Million

Recent Stories

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan sets 31st August deadline for Coronavirus ..

36 minutes ago

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

38 minutes ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

51 minutes ago

31,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.