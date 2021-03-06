EXPO Centre woos shoppers, deal hunters with 43 exhibitions during 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The Expo Centre Sharjah has unveiled its impressive events Calendar for the year 2021, including 43 specialized and diverse exhibitions, of which 13 at Expo Khor Fakkan and 8 at Expo Al Dhaid, reflecting the tremendous role the Centre along with its branches plays in organizing and hosting several local, regional, and international events, thanks to the availability of unique infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, as well as the implementation of effective marketing tools and strategies.

"This year’s events are tailored to further support the Emirate’s retail sector and its sales, especially after the early comeback to organize and host various events which attracted thousands of visitors despite the pandemic. This clearly reflects our success in taking and adopting the strictest precautionary measures for the health and safety of both visitors and exhibitors," said HE Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Al-Midfa added: "The economic situation related to the Covid-19 crisis has proven the importance of exhibitions in the rapid economic rebound, given the fact that the exhibitions industry intersects with all other economic sectors, besides being an important platform for national companies to showcase and market for their products and conclude commercial deals."

"By organising and hosting a slew of fantastic events and activities the Expo Centre has established a strong foothold in the management of trade exhibitions at the global level, something that contributed to developing diverse exhibitions agenda according to the current landscape locally and globally," Al-Midfa underlined, pointing to the high professionalism and hardworking of the staff to prepare an impressive season filled with a lot of amazing events to help strengthen Sharjah’s position and reputation as a perfect destination for exhibitions and conferences.

In late January, the Expo Centre launched its first events for this year "The Big Shopper Sale", while from 10 – 13 February the Centre hosted the International Photography Festival "Xposure" which involved 54 exhibitions; 21 public seminars, and inspirational talks; 14 unique workshops by 7 world-renowned photographers; 8 in-focus groups; and 14 portfolio reviews.

From 30 June to 3 July, the Centre will be hosting the 2nd edition of the "Jewels of Emirates" Show, the Emirati exhibition specialized in diamond jewelery, gold, silver, pearls, precious stones, luxury watches and perfumes, returns in its second edition from June 30 to July 3, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and with the participation of a large number of Emirati companies that will display the latest lines and trends of traditional gold and diamonds. And contemporary, it will also see the entry of new sectors such as fashion and accessories.

Expo Centre’s events calendar also includes the 8th edition of the Real Estate Investment Exhibition (ACRES 2021), 23 – 25 September, which is organized by the SCCI and Real Estate Registration Department, with the participation of a large number of real estate developers, contracting and building materials companies, and real estate brokers.

Those who have strong passion and enthusiasm for gold and jewelry will be on a date with the 48th edition of the Watch & Jewelry middle East Show (WJMES), which will kick off in November. This event that organized by Sharjah Expo Center with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has established its great position as a leading and reliable platform to launch the latest trends in the design of luxury watches and jewelry from all Around the world, where the latest shouts of gold artifacts from the largest homes and manufacturers in the world are displayed.

Another major event the Centre will be organizing this year is the 23rd edition of the "National Career Exhibition", the first of its kind across the country, together with the 17th International Education Show, 19 – 21 October.

National Career Exhibition offers Emirati fresh graduates numerous job opportunities and focuses on national cadres’ empowerment and professional training and development, while the International Education Show has become the most popular higher education event in the country and the region and the best platform for educational institutions from across the region and world to spot the brightest talents who are willing to pursue higher studies in a variety of specializations in reputable institutions in different cities and countries.

Next November, the Centre will be hosting the "Sharjah International Book Fair", the largest of its kind in the region, which is organized by Sharjah Book Authority. The Fair is packed with thousands of cultural events and enormous activities for all family members, in addition to hosting authors, writers, writers, and poets from around the world.

And in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Expo Centre will be organizing "Ramadan Nights", one of the "Sharjah Ramadan Festival" events. The exhibition has become a favorite destination for the residents of Sharjah and other emirates who are flocking in large numbers to get the most out of the fantastic deals and exclusive discounts, while in May the Centre will be hosting the "Sharjah Children's Reading Festival", one of the most important child-oriented events across the UAE and the region with the participation of organizations and associations concerned with children and adolescents.

Apart from that, the Centre will be organizing 14 exhibitions for fashion, electronics, and furniture all of them aim to boost the sales of the retail sectors, besides several annual events the Centre is keen to organize annually in view of the outstanding success of the previous editions of these events, including the Big Shopper Sale, Winter Clearance Sale, and 3rd Furniture 360, which allows its visitors to view the companies' products from home furniture, hospitality, home décor, kitchen appliances, and home appliances, in addition to the possibility of direct purchase at distinct competitive prices.

Heading to Expo Khor Fakkan which will be hosting and organizing 13 local exhibitions throughout the year, including the "Bride" exhibition, 3 – 6 March, which brings together under one roof all the bride’s needs, including wedding dresses, evening dresses, elegant abayas, perfumes, and cosmetics from the world top brands. From 29 September to 10 October, the Center will be hosting the "Reading Without Borders" exhibition, which is considered one of the most important annual events in the Eastern Region and on the Expo Khor Fakkan agenda as it focuses on the cultural and educational aspects. This is in addition to diverse exhibitions such as the "SME" exhibition, "Osha Bazaar" exhibition, "Electronics" exhibition, and others.

Our today's journey ends at Expo Al Dhaid which will be organizing 8 local exhibitions, including the "Al Dhaid Dates Festival", organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry and is considered one of its initiatives to revitalize the culture and economic activities in the Central Region. The Centre will be also organizing the 2nd Adventure & Camping 2021 Exhibition, the region’s first such event, which is supervised by the Expo Center Sharjah and is supported by the SCCI. The event is an important platform for displaying a wide range of the best and latest products and supplies for tourism and camping trips, motorcycles and four-wheel bikes, hunting and marine equipment, safari, diving equipment, photography equipment, and night lighting devices.