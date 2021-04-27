FANR appoints First Chief Storytelling Officer in federal government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has announced the appointment of Chief Storytelling Officer, the first such position created in the UAE Federal Government.

The Chief Storytelling Officer (CSO) will be responsible for identifying and crafting the organisation stories that reflect its operational mandate, culture and relationship with stakeholders.

CSO will be responsible to translate the organisation’s vision into easily understood messages, weaving its stories into the fabric of every communication strategy the organisation undertakes.

"Stories can capture people’s attention the way that nothing else can. Their ability to make you knowable, likeable, and trustworthy in your stakeholders’ eyes is unique. We at FANR aspire to be a future-oriented authority that thinks differently.

Instead of resting on what’s happening currently, we continuously explore new ideas to add to the organisation’s arsenal of always remaining relevant," said Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR.

By using different methods and media channels such as social media, outreach, videos and events, the CSO will work closely with all internal functions to ensure crafting and telling the stories behind FANR’s milestone, and peoples.

"Storytelling is great for creating your position statement. Today, people want to know the story behind the product they are buying. Storytelling is considered one of the most effective ways to convey your organisational messages and build trust towards your mission," said Rashid Al Falahi, FANR’s Chief Storytelling Officer.