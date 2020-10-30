UrduPoint.com
Federal Public Prosecution Warns Against Accessing Websites To Obtain Government Data, Or Confidential Information Without Authorisation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2020) The UAE Public Prosecution has warned against accessing websites, electronic information system, computer network, or information technology means without authorisation whether such access is intended to obtain government data, or confidential information relating to a financial, commercial or economical facility.

In a video clip posted Friday on its social media platforms, the Public Prosecution clarified the punishment of committing such actions, which are considered a cybercrime under the UAE Law.

According to Article 4 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012 on combating cybercrimes, shall be punished by temporary imprisonment and a fine not less than AED. 250,000 and not in excess of AED 150,0000 whoever accesses a website, electronic information system, computer network, or information technology means without authorization whether such access is intended to obtain government data, or confidential information relating to a financial, commercial or economical facility.

The punishment shall be imprisonment for a period of at least 5 years and a fine not less than AED 500,000 and not in excess of AED. 2,000,000, if these data or information were deleted, omitted, deteriorated, destructed, disclosed, altered, copied, published or re-published.

The Public Prosecution highlighted the importance of the Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012 on combating cybercrimes, emphasising its significant role in fighting new crimes that emerge along with the rapid technological developments. "Under this law, these crimes can be addressed in a constitutional and legal deterrent manner that minimises the negative impacts resulting from the misuse of modern technologies on the social and economic interests of the UAE and individuals," it added.

