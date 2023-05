FIA President meets with President of FIFA

MONACO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'automobile (FIA), visited the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino with the aim of discussing collaboration opportunities in the areas of sporting governance, stewarding and refereeing practices.

Additionally, the two sides discussed the Online Abuse campaign during which both parties highlighted the importance of joining forces with representative bodies from other sports along with other stakeholders for a greater positive impact.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said, “It was great to meet with President Infantino at the Monaco Grand Prix and tour our Race Control today.

We discussed the growing collaboration between our organisations on sporting governance. We also discussed how we can share learnings on stewarding and refereeing from the FIA’s Remote Operations Centre in Geneva and using the football Video Assistant Referee system.”

“We also discussed ways of working together along with other sporting bodies on addressing the blight of online abuse and making change for good. The FIA’s United Against Abuse campaign seeks to bring the likes of FIFA, UEFA, IOC and representative bodies from other sports to join forces along with academic institutions and Federal governments," he added.