UrduPoint.com

Fifteen Indian States, Nine Federal Ministries To Be At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:15 PM

Fifteen Indian states, nine federal ministries to be at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 26th September, 2021 (WAM) – Fifteen Indian states and union territories have confirmed their participation at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, according to a press release from the authorities in charge of the Pavilion issued here.

These states and union territories will take part in the world exposition along with their delegations for planned business-to-government and government-to-government meetings, according to the organizers of the events at the Pavilion.

"These states will exhibit their culture, food and business opportunities at the India Pavilion," the press release said.

In addition, nine ministries and departments of the Indian Federal government will take part in Expo 2020 Dubai via the India Pavilion. Business houses which form the vanguard of Indian industry, several Indian-owned enterprises in the UAE and global conglomerates with large operations in India will also actively participate in the activities at the India Pavilion through their presence.

"Showcasing India’s innovation potential and capabilities, an ‘Indian Innovation Hub’ has been developed to offer a platform for budding innovators and startups to showcase their capabilities."

India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor, said: "It is very clear that by sheer dint of our proportion of population, by our connections that we have here, we will be one of the largest participants at Expo 2020 Dubai."

Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai, added: "This is a significant time in the history of both India and the UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai is a tremendous opportunity to further cement our already flourishing ties."

Related Topics

India World Business UAE Dubai Puri New Delhi Hub September 2020 From Government Industry Din Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

46 minutes ago
 EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and ..

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

46 minutes ago
 First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

1 hour ago
 &quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ..

&quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billi ..

Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.