Final Expo 2020 IPM Underscores World's Confidence In UAE And Dubai's Ability To Host The World's Greatest Event : Reem Al Hashemy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:45 PM

Final Expo 2020 IPM underscores world's confidence in UAE and Dubai's ability to host the world's greatest event : Reem Al Hashemy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) The final International Participants Meeting (IPM) of Expo 2020 Dubai began today, attracting 370 delegates from around the globe, demonstrating that Dubai is open for business and ready to welcome the world, following the success of the UAE’s measures to tackle the global health pandemic.

Expo’s sixth IPM is the final gathering of nations, multilateral organisations, academic institutions, and corporations before Expo 2020 Dubai opens in October. The attendees, representing 173 of Expo’s 190-plus participating countries and 24 participating organisations, gathered physically at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo 2020 Dubai – the first event to be held at the world-class, multipurpose venue.

In her statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, said, "Our meetings today and tomorrow are the largest and most important before the launch of the expo. This technical coordination meeting is being attended by 370 delegates from 173 countries, underscoring the world’s confidence in the ability of the UAE and Dubai’s capacity to host the expo after five months, and, most importantly, their confidence in the UAE’s health system. The UAE has proven to the world that it can overcome difficulties and challenges."

Responding to a question on Dubai’s preparations for the expo, she added, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed us to impress the world.

Therefore, we have implemented mega projects and constructed a new city. Moreover, the event will witness an unprecedented international presence, as over 190 countries have confirmed their participation despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the dire conditions affecting the world."

''This is a vote of confidence which we are proud of,'' she said.

"As everyone knows, the UAE had to postpone the expo for one year, but now, the presence of international delegations and their participation highlights their confidence in our ability to host the event in October 2021.

Their confidence affirms their belief in the UAE’s effective management of the event and all teams representing the Dubai Health Authority, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the police, and all relevant Federal and local authorities, which are cooperating to implement the vision of the country’s leadership," she further added.

On the expo’s preparations in line with the COVID-19 pandemic and related precautionary measures, Al Hashemy said,'' We are keen to adopt appropriate safety procedures and the importance of wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing.'' All delegations have undergone PCR tests before travelling to the expo’s location, and all employees have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, she affirmed, while stressing the importance of adhering to related precautionary measures, especially when receiving delegations and guests.

She concluded that all Expo 2020 Dubai staff underwent COVID-19 vaccine.

