FNC approves two federal bills, directs five questions to government representatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) During the third meeting of the first regular session of its seventeenth legislative session held today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Federal National Council, FNC, headed by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, approved two federal bills.

The first is concerned with the approval of the unified final budget of the Union and the final budgets of independent authorities for the fiscal year ending 31st December, 2018, while the second is on railway regulation.

FNC members then directed five questions to government representatives related to insurance, the environment, health, and social development. The first was answered by a letter of apology from Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stating that he is on an official mission outside the country and is requesting to postpone the question for a future session. The question relates to Ministerial Resolution No. 468 for 2019 regarding surface fishing by nets using the "hedging method.

"

A written response was also received from Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the board of the Insurance Authority, answering a question on the compensation of insurance companies for rain and torrential damage to vehicles.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, also responded to two questions. The first is on the support provided to families with three members who are people of determination or autistic patients. She also responded to a question about the damage to some regions of the country caused by monsoon rains.

The work of the session began with the approval of the minutes of the second session held on 7th January, 2020, and the recitation of the agenda items by Dr. Omar Abdel Rahman, Secretary-General of the FNC.

The session was also attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development.