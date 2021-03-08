UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC Speaker Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation With Number Of Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with number of countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received the ambassadors of several friendly countries at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

He separately received Bakhtiyor Ibrahimov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh, Maria Camilleri, Ambassador of Malta, and Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of North Macedonia, in the presence of Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Al Busta, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

The meeting participants discussed ways to further enhance overall bilateral cooperation, most notably in parliamentary areas and highlighted the importance of establishing parliamentary friendship committees, exchanging visits, and coordinating various issues of mutual concern.

All sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, most notably those related to the middle East and ways of countering terrorism and extremism.

Ghobash stressed the importance of supporting parliamentary action to meet future challenges, as well as the strengthening of the role of parliaments through parliamentary diplomacy.

The UAE aims to achieve diplomatic political settlements to various crises facing the region, he added while affirming the country’s commitment to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and respect within communities, and noting that it is an example of peaceful coexistence, as over 200 nationalities are living in the UAE.

Related Topics

Bangladesh UAE Abu Dhabi Uzbekistan Malta Macedonia Middle East

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

8 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

12 minutes ago

Japan International Cooperation Agency and FAO joi ..

22 minutes ago

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case: Justice Shah stresses ..

40 minutes ago

Afghan Vice President Says Without Talks With Paki ..

2 minutes ago

Govt takes solid measures for merged districts' ec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.