FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with number of countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received the ambassadors of several friendly countries at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

He separately received Bakhtiyor Ibrahimov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh, Maria Camilleri, Ambassador of Malta, and Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of North Macedonia, in the presence of Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Al Busta, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

The meeting participants discussed ways to further enhance overall bilateral cooperation, most notably in parliamentary areas and highlighted the importance of establishing parliamentary friendship committees, exchanging visits, and coordinating various issues of mutual concern.

All sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, most notably those related to the middle East and ways of countering terrorism and extremism.

Ghobash stressed the importance of supporting parliamentary action to meet future challenges, as well as the strengthening of the role of parliaments through parliamentary diplomacy.

The UAE aims to achieve diplomatic political settlements to various crises facing the region, he added while affirming the country’s commitment to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and respect within communities, and noting that it is an example of peaceful coexistence, as over 200 nationalities are living in the UAE.