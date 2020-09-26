FNC, UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group explore joint cooperation, coordination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) The Secretariat-General of the Federal National Council, FNC, held a virtual meeting with the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group at the European Parliament, EP, to discuss mechanisms for cooperation and coordination between the two sides.

The two sides also explored ways of enhancing relations between the European Parliament and legislative councils in Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries in light of the resolution issued by the 13th meeting of GCC parliaments on 21st July, 2020, which authorised the FNC to coordinate with the EP about meetings between GCC parliaments with the EP and other GCC-European parliamentary committees.

The meeting, which brought together Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Antonio Lopez-Isturiz White, President of the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group at the European Parliament, discussed ways of coordinating joint meetings to bolster GCC-EU cooperation in regional and international issues of common interest as well as expert meetings on climate change and clean and renewable energy.

Omar Al Nuaimi said the two sides agreed on the proposed meetings and seminars on political, economic, development and environmental and social tracks.

Antonio White expressed his desire to strengthen ties with the FNC and exchange experiences through virtual meetings and parliamentary visits, as well as developing relations between the various Gulf legislative councils and the European Parliament.