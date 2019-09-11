Fourth China-Arab States Expo contributes to BRI development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) A total of 362 deals worth valued at US$26 billion (185.42 billion Yuan) have been signed at the fourth China-Arab States Expo, reported the People's Daily.

The expos was recently held in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, with Chinese President Xi Jinping relaying a congratulatory message during the opening ceremony of the event.

According to People's Daily, "Over 2,900 regional organisations, chambers of commerce, associations and enterprises from 107 delegations in 89 countries attended the opening ceremony, as well as eight exhibitions and investment promotion activities, four conferences and forums, and serial activities of theme province, Jiangsu."

A series of negotiations and investigations about trade, high-tech, internet plus, digital economy, infrastructure and capacity cooperation were held during the expo, facilitating the reaching of a batch of cooperation agreements and practical results, which further demonstrated the role of the event to serve the Belt and Road Initiative, BRI, and promote economic and trade exchange.

Boydiel Houmeid, Vice-President of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the expo, noting that Arab countries hope to establish a model of international cooperation featuring zero external interference, mutual understanding, mutual respect and win-win-results.

It is believed that more opportunities will be created for China-Arab states cooperation, said Houmeid.

Bilateral cooperation between China and Arab countries are seeing increasingly broad prospects for cooperation, said Shi Taifeng, secretary of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Committee of the Communist Party of China, stressing that Ningxia will make good use of the important platform of the China-Arab States Expo to promote high-quality development of the BRI, so as to build a bridge between the enterprises from both China and Arab countries.

China and Arab countries have many ideas, opportunities and measures to be implemented, which will all help promote economic and trade exchanges between the two sides, especially in areas with comparative advantages such as agriculture, energy, technology, and industry, said Mahmoud Hassan Elamin, director of the Representative Office of the Arab League in Beijing.

So far, China has signed cooperation documents on joint construction of BRI with 18 Arab countries. As an important China-Arab nations platform for BRI construction, the China-Arab States Expo has played a positive role in promoting economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between China and Belt and Road countries including Arab nations.