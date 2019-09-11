UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth China-Arab States Expo Contributes To BRI Development

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

Fourth China-Arab States Expo contributes to BRI development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) A total of 362 deals worth valued at US$26 billion (185.42 billion Yuan) have been signed at the fourth China-Arab States Expo, reported the People's Daily.

The expos was recently held in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, with Chinese President Xi Jinping relaying a congratulatory message during the opening ceremony of the event.

According to People's Daily, "Over 2,900 regional organisations, chambers of commerce, associations and enterprises from 107 delegations in 89 countries attended the opening ceremony, as well as eight exhibitions and investment promotion activities, four conferences and forums, and serial activities of theme province, Jiangsu."

A series of negotiations and investigations about trade, high-tech, internet plus, digital economy, infrastructure and capacity cooperation were held during the expo, facilitating the reaching of a batch of cooperation agreements and practical results, which further demonstrated the role of the event to serve the Belt and Road Initiative, BRI, and promote economic and trade exchange.

Boydiel Houmeid, Vice-President of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the expo, noting that Arab countries hope to establish a model of international cooperation featuring zero external interference, mutual understanding, mutual respect and win-win-results.

It is believed that more opportunities will be created for China-Arab states cooperation, said Houmeid.

Bilateral cooperation between China and Arab countries are seeing increasingly broad prospects for cooperation, said Shi Taifeng, secretary of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Committee of the Communist Party of China, stressing that Ningxia will make good use of the important platform of the China-Arab States Expo to promote high-quality development of the BRI, so as to build a bridge between the enterprises from both China and Arab countries.

China and Arab countries have many ideas, opportunities and measures to be implemented, which will all help promote economic and trade exchanges between the two sides, especially in areas with comparative advantages such as agriculture, energy, technology, and industry, said Mahmoud Hassan Elamin, director of the Representative Office of the Arab League in Beijing.

So far, China has signed cooperation documents on joint construction of BRI with 18 Arab countries. As an important China-Arab nations platform for BRI construction, the China-Arab States Expo has played a positive role in promoting economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between China and Belt and Road countries including Arab nations.

Related Topics

National Assembly Internet Technology Exchange Chambers Of Commerce China Agriculture Road Beijing Mauritania Event All From Industry Billion Arab Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam ..

2 minutes ago

England drop Jason Roy for 5th Ashes Test

2 minutes ago

UN envoy calls for direct talks between Afghan gov ..

2 minutes ago

4 remanded in FIA custody in kidney transplantatio ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appreciates Muh ..

8 minutes ago

EWEC, ACWA Power finalise AED3.27 billion deal for ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.