French President Visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021

French President visits Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron today visited Expo 2020 Dubai and hailed the "successful organistion" of the world's greatest show under the current critical period the world is going through due to the Covid-19.

"We are very happy to be here and I want to congratulate your country and your leaders for this exhibition because in such a period of time and where we see COVID-19 and so many threats and on some issues, organising this exhibition and making it a success because, it’s already a success, is good for your country and good for everybody," he told reporters as he visited the Expo 2020 today.

"We’re very proud to be here.

I want to congratulate the French team...we are proud to be here in this very period because it's indeed our history and this is a way to convey our values, progress, freedom, knowledge. This is a way as well to convey our way to address and embrace a future with innovation but human dignity at the same time. With the French assets, technology, space, luxury and so on, but in an open world. So, I think it's for me in direct line with what we did with Le Louvre Abu Dhabi and all the corporations we have. And I'm extremely proud and happy to be here," he added.

Macron congratulated the UAE leadership for the country's Golden Jubilee and the achievements made over the past 50 years.

