Fujairah Finance Department signs strategic agreement with JAGGAER to enhance purchasing operations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 19th October 2021 (WAM) - JAGGAER and The Finance Department for Fujairah Government in cooperation with Fujairah E-Government has officially announced a new seven-year partnership during a signing ceremony which took place today at GITEX Technology Week 2021.

The partnership will see the government department transform their sourcing and supplier management processes through the implementation of JAGGAER’s source-to-pay platform, JAGGAER ONE.

The intuitive platform will enable better sourcing decisions, faster cycle times, and streamlined data processes for enhanced collaboration and supplier relationships through capabilities including electronic sourcing and supplier and contract management.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi Director, Fujairah E-Government Department, said: "JAGGAER's SaaS-based source to pay solution was the ideal fit for our requirements and aligned perfectly with our business strategy.

"Autonomy and connectivity across our entire procurement supply chain are of the utmost importance – the JAGGAER ONE system provides the tools to develop more insightful supplier relationships with a flexible and intelligent system. We can also ensure on-time delivery through their sourcing technology, which enables us to deliver the best services while also driving additional value.

Ali Mustafa Mohammed, Director General, Fujairah Finance Department, said: " Fujairah Finance Department strives to maintain its vision to achieve excellence in managing public money, formulating policies and developing financial legislation for the Emirate of Fujairah to ensure financial sustainability and meet requirements in accordance with best practices.

"In addition to introducing a range of digital products and services in the near future, this is a testament to the innovative spirit that characterizes the department and will be an effective tool to achieve greater efficiency and savings.

"

"Through the JAGGAER ONE system, the Finance Department will leverage a series of benefits via digital source-to-pay solutions. These include safe and secure content archiving systems which will drive efficiency and agility in information retrieval, faster processes across supplier qualification, proposal comparisons, contract and order management, and negotiations."

Ahmed Alyammahi, Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs, Fujairah Finance Department, commented: "The new Supplier and Procurement platform will help the Fujairah Government Finance Department to automate procurement processes and reduce lead times.

"The JAGGAER ONE platform is a mandate for business governance and quality management requirements, and it is imperative for government agencies to proceed with signing such agreements to ensure the quality of the targeted outputs, facilitate business governance and promote operational processes in the management of procurement, suppliers and electronic contracts.

"The program also contributes to the implementation of Law No. (3) of 2019 regarding contracts and procurement tenders and warehouses issued on June 26, 2019."

Hany Mosbeh, Vice President of Sales middle East & Africa, JAGGAER, said: "We are proud to support The Finance Department for Fujairah Government and Fujairah E-Government Department in their digital transformation efforts through the use of our source to pay solution. By adopting a transformative approach to procurement, Fujairah Finance Department will be able to unlock procurement’s full power and drive excellence that will shape the direction of the department".