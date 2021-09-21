FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stressed the importance of the role of the Emirate of Fujairah in providing a conducive investment environment and infrastructure for international energy companies, in addition to supporting and regulating the emirate's oil sector, in line with the UAE's vision to drive sustainable development.

This came during Sheikh Hamad meeting with Russell Hardy, CEO of Vitol, at Al Rumailah Palace.

The Ruler said that the Emirate of Fujairah has become a leader in providing logistical services to the local and international oil companies, and has also become a global hub for transporting, storing, trading, supplying and exporting oil and its derivatives.

During the meeting, Hardy briefed Sheikh Hamad on regional and international developments in the energy market and ways to enhance cooperation and partnership between the Fujairah Government and Vitol, one of the world's leading energy trading companies.

Hardy thanked Sheikh Hamad and the emirate's government for supporting Vitol and providing all the necessary facilities to advance its operations. He praised the role of the governments of Fujairah and the UAE in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining the safety of the public.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court at the Fujairah Government, Salem Al Zahmi, Director of Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Dr. Salem Abdo Khalil, Economic Advisor to the Fujairah Government.