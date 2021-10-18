UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Receives UAE Ambassador To Russia

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, who paid a courtesy call to the Ruler of Fujairah, at Al Rumaila Palace.

Fujairah Ruler welcomed the UAE diplomat and wished him good luck and success in his missions to enhance the existing friendship ties and cooperation between the UAE and Russia.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court, attended the meeting.

More Stories From Middle East

