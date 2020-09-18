UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Finance And Health Ministers Affirm The Urgent Collective Priority To Alleviate COVID-19 Health, Social And Economic Impacts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

G20 finance and health ministers affirm the urgent collective priority to alleviate COVID-19 health, social and economic impacts

RIAYDH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2020) G20 finance and health ministers affirmed the urgent collective priority to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviate its health, social and economic impacts.

''We will continue to use all available policy tools to safeguard people’s lives, jobs and incomes, support the global economic recovery, and enhance the resilience of health and financial systems, while safeguarding against downside risks. We remain committed to investing in an effective response to the COVID19 pandemic to bring the spread of the virus under control and prevent further transmission; thereby minimizing the economic and social disruption while reinforcing our support for returning to strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth,'' said the ministers in a statement at the end of their joint meeting here last night.

''We have mobilised resources to address the financing needs in global health to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and encourage joint efforts including further voluntary contributions to relevant initiatives, organisations and financing platforms. We emphasise the need for a global response and the importance of taking forward our collective action to accelerate the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, '' they added.

Related Topics

All Jobs

Recent Stories

IATA shows satisfaction over PIA audit reports

19 minutes ago

SOPs’ violations: 13 more educational institutio ..

50 minutes ago

Lavrov on US Presidential Election: Russia Will Co ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to organize 'Open Courts' online on ..

53 minutes ago

Lavrov Slams Berlin, OPCW for Sidestepping Russia' ..

53 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls Up Ongoing Lack of Facts Behind Alleg ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.