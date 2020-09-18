G20 finance and health ministers affirm the urgent collective priority to alleviate COVID-19 health, social and economic impacts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIAYDH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2020) G20 finance and health ministers affirmed the urgent collective priority to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviate its health, social and economic impacts.

''We will continue to use all available policy tools to safeguard people’s lives, jobs and incomes, support the global economic recovery, and enhance the resilience of health and financial systems, while safeguarding against downside risks. We remain committed to investing in an effective response to the COVID19 pandemic to bring the spread of the virus under control and prevent further transmission; thereby minimizing the economic and social disruption while reinforcing our support for returning to strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth,'' said the ministers in a statement at the end of their joint meeting here last night.

''We have mobilised resources to address the financing needs in global health to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and encourage joint efforts including further voluntary contributions to relevant initiatives, organisations and financing platforms. We emphasise the need for a global response and the importance of taking forward our collective action to accelerate the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, '' they added.