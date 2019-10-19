UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Announced As 'Guest Of Honour' For ADIBF 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:45 PM

Germany announced as 'Guest of Honour' for ADIBF 2021

FRANKFURT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has revealed that Germany will be the Guest of Honour for the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADIBF, in 2021.

The announcement was made as a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was signed by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Juergen Boos, CEO of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Germany’s participation in ADIBF 2021, which is expected to bring in a significant number of visitors, will include a diverse range of cultural events and activities. These aim to promote intercultural dialogue by facilitating knowledge exchange while promoting Germany’s culture, trade, industry and history, and its timeless contributions in the fields of literature, philosophy, art and music.

"Our decision to choose Germany as ADIBF’s Guest of Honour is in recognition of Germany’s pivotal role in knowledge creation and its inspiring history of achievements and overcoming challenges," said Ghobash.

"It also aims to deepen relations between our countries, celebrate the similarities between our cultures, and show appreciation for Germany’s interest in Arab culture. We are committed to honouring our pledge to promote cultural openness and interaction across the UAE’s diverse and tolerant community."

He went on to note, "The cultural programme we have prepared for ADIBF’s 31st edition features a variety of activities that highlight Germany’s everlasting contributions to science and literature through an international platform designed to enable the exchange of expertise and establishment of new partnerships to grow the publishing industry in both countries."

The upcoming edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will take place from 15th to 21st April, 2020 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will feature Russia as Guest of Honour.

Related Topics

Music Exchange Russia Abu Dhabi Germany Frankfurt April 2020 From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Ex-Speaker of Ivorian Parliament Announces Decisio ..

1 minute ago

Five killed over property dispute in Mardan

2 minutes ago

13 people die in dam failure at Siberian gold mine ..

2 minutes ago

People continue to suffer as lockdown in IOK enter ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauds his team for turn ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Endorses Agreement With Kyrgyzstan o ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.