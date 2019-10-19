Germany announced as 'Guest of Honour' for ADIBF 2021

FRANKFURT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has revealed that Germany will be the Guest of Honour for the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADIBF, in 2021.

The announcement was made as a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was signed by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Juergen Boos, CEO of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Germany’s participation in ADIBF 2021, which is expected to bring in a significant number of visitors, will include a diverse range of cultural events and activities. These aim to promote intercultural dialogue by facilitating knowledge exchange while promoting Germany’s culture, trade, industry and history, and its timeless contributions in the fields of literature, philosophy, art and music.

"Our decision to choose Germany as ADIBF’s Guest of Honour is in recognition of Germany’s pivotal role in knowledge creation and its inspiring history of achievements and overcoming challenges," said Ghobash.

"It also aims to deepen relations between our countries, celebrate the similarities between our cultures, and show appreciation for Germany’s interest in Arab culture. We are committed to honouring our pledge to promote cultural openness and interaction across the UAE’s diverse and tolerant community."

He went on to note, "The cultural programme we have prepared for ADIBF’s 31st edition features a variety of activities that highlight Germany’s everlasting contributions to science and literature through an international platform designed to enable the exchange of expertise and establishment of new partnerships to grow the publishing industry in both countries."

The upcoming edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will take place from 15th to 21st April, 2020 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will feature Russia as Guest of Honour.