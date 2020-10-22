Germany passes 11,000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Germany has again surpassed its record of daily coronavirus infections, with the country's Robert Koch institute for disease control reporting 11,287 new cases on Thursday.

The previous highest figure for cases recorded in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began was 7,830 on Saturday.

Germany is currently recording more daily coronavirus cases than at the start of the pandemic in March, although testing has been ramped up significantly since then.

There were likely many more undetected cases earlier in the year before testing capacity increased.