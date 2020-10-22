UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Passes 11,000 Daily Coronavirus Infections For The First Time

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Germany passes 11,000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Germany has again surpassed its record of daily coronavirus infections, with the country's Robert Koch institute for disease control reporting 11,287 new cases on Thursday.

The previous highest figure for cases recorded in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began was 7,830 on Saturday.

Germany is currently recording more daily coronavirus cases than at the start of the pandemic in March, although testing has been ramped up significantly since then.

There were likely many more undetected cases earlier in the year before testing capacity increased.

Related Topics

Germany March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global coronavirus cases cross 41.04 million, deat ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Press: The world reads from Sharjah

19 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 October 2020

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

9 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.