GITEX 2021: Ministry of State for FNC Affairs showcases innovations designed to develop culture of political participation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) will participate in the upcoming GITEX Technology Week 2021 from 17th to 21st October, 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where it plans to display a series of initiatives designed to embrace advanced technologies and use them to develop the culture of political participation in the community.

MFNCA Under-Secretary, Tariq Hilal Lootah, asserted that mastering the optimal use of advanced technologies is the key to raising political awareness and reaching out to all segments of the community. "With that in mind, the Ministry is committed to constantly developing and launching innovative initiatives to accomplish its strategic objectives," he said.

"GITEX Technology Week is a prominent platform for exploring the latest technological developments and showcasing promising breakthroughs," Lootah added. "The event is an important opportunity to tap into successful experiences and use them to develop and offer the absolute best, in line with the Government’s directives to take the lead in terms of digital transformation."

The Ministry of State for FNC Affairs is showcasing initiatives that aim to enhance political awareness, including the "Electoral Journey" initiative – an interactive screen that displays all the stages of the electoral process, allowing visitors to go through the entire journey in less than five minutes.

The initiative aims to promote a culture of political participation with all members of the community.

The MFNCA is also presenting the "You Are in the Federal National Council" virtual reality (VR) application to enhance the knowledge of the FNC, allowing users to virtually explore a council session, learn how topics are debated, and experience the interaction between government representatives and council members.

The "Electoral Centres Map" initiative, meanwhile, offers an interactive map of the UAE where all electoral centres are displayed along with notable statistics about each centre and the turnout rates for both men and women in FNC elections.

The ministry is also showcasing the electronic voting system – an innovative smart system that marked a milestone for parliamentary life in the UAE. The system has been used in every FNC election since 2006.