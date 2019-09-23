Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Emiratisation plan for Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved a plan for Emiratisation in Dubai, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"Providing a decent life to every citizen is our top priority," the Crown Prince of Dubai said. "People of UAE have proved themselves in all fields, and we are proud of their achievements," he said. "During the next phase, we will look at the challenges and obstacles that have affected the Emiratisation process, and work towards improving them, according to the needs of the labour market as well as the skills of our citizens."

"We believe the partnership between public and private sector is important for such great national responsibility," he said.

"During the next phase, we will identify the most important challenges and obstacles that have faced the process of Emiratisation in the past to overcome them."

The work plan focus on coordinating efforts of local and Federal entities to achieve the strategic objective of providing a job position to every UAE National. The plan includes 5 pillars including identifying and analysing job market, education systems and skills, work programmes, information and vocational guidance, along with policies and legislations.

The wide-ranging programme focuses on 12 different skills needed to help cement the UAE as a leading player on the world stage for decades to come.

It was the first in a series of policies to fall under the Strategy for the Advanced Skills National Programme, approved by the UAE Cabinet.