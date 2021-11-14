Hamdan bin Mohammed receives heads of delegations attending Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, said the Dubai Airshow has played a key role in bringing together the civil and military aviation industry to generate new ideas and solutions that promote the development of the sector. The 2021 edition of the global event is a unique opportunity for the aerospace industry to map a fresh strategy for the renewal and accelerated growth of the aviation sector, two years since the onset of the pandemic.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the preparations for the event and the comprehensive efforts made to ensure the safety of its 1,200 exhibitors and civil and military delegations representing 148 nations. The Dubai Airshow features the display of more than 175 of the world’s most advanced civil and military aircraft.

His Highness’s remarks came as he welcomed heads of delegations of 110 nations attending the 17th edition of Dubai Airshow, represented by defence ministers and leaders of air forces. The event, taking place at the Al Maktoum International Airport, will run until 18 November.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed toured the exhibition and visited a number of stands and pavilions, accompanied by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Also present during the tour was HE Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt.

General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, and a number of senior officials.

He was briefed about the products and services displayed at the exhibition including the latest technologies in civil and military aviation. Outside the exhibition venue, His Highness saw the display of the Cessna 182 Skylane airplane, and the fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft of Russia’s Sukhoi Su-75.

His Highness was also taken on a tour of the static display of the Emirates A380 and was briefed about the airline’s recently introduced Premium Economy Class cabin and refreshed interiors and enhancements across all cabins onboard. The Airbus A380 on display was emblazoned with the unique ‘United Arab Emirates 50’ livery, celebrating the Golden jubilee of the UAE.

His Highness also saw the display of Boeing's 777X9 wide-body aircraft, the most fuel-efficient twin-engine commercial jetliner in aviation history. Another stop on his His Highness’s tour was the display of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II, the fifth-generation long-range stealth strike fighter.

At the indoor exhibition area of Dubai Airshow, he visited the stand of UAE-based EDGE Group, one of the top 25 military suppliers in the world that develops disruptive defence solutions. His Highness also visited the stands of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and Israel Aerospace Industries, which are participating for the first time in the Dubai Airshow.