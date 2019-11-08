(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD, expressed his pride at the patronage and support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Honorary Chairman of the EAD, which have strengthened the agency’s efforts to protect the environment and preserve natural resources.

This was stated during a meeting of the EAD's board of Directors, held at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi under his chairmanship.

Present were Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development and Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, and Ahmed Saqr Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADNOC Offshore.

Also present were Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD's Secretary-General and Dr.

Jaber Al Jaberi, EAD's Deputy Secretary-General.

Sheikh Hamdan issued directives to provide additional budgets to EAD's strategic projects to improve air and water quality and protect land and sea biodiversity, as well as its role in protecting the environment, to guarantee a sustainable future, improve the awareness of the youth, and motivate them to safeguard the country’s natural resources.

He also approved the Agency's environmental policies and regulations for 2020-2022, in line with the environmental vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan also ordered issuance of the byelaws for Law No. 5 of 2016, concerning the Regulation of Groundwater in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the development of an implementation plan for the bylaws, focussing on the organisation and licensing of the activities related to groundwater in the emirate.

He reviewed EAD's financial performance and praised the Emiratisation efforts which reached 78 percent of the total staff and is expected to reach 81 percent by the end of this year.