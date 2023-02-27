Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, lauded the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE’s cultural development process and his keenness to improve the quality of life of the country’s citizens and residents.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed prioritises education and aims to integrate national priorities into the education system, making it a vital sector and the cornerstone in the efforts to implement development strategies and initiatives, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan made this statement while receiving a delegation of academic and administrative leaders from Abu Dhabi University, in the presence of Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Dr.

Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University, and Dr. Ghassan Awad, Director of the University.

Sheikh Hamdan lauded the university’s recent academic and social achievements and expressed his appreciation for its work and distinguished national role, which enabled it to lead global academic indexes, attain a prominent stature in national development, and build the capacities of national cadres.

He also urged the delegation to continue their efforts to achieve excellence, launch relevant initiatives and projects for the future, and implement the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed concerning the agenda for the next 50 years.

Dr. Ali Al Dhaheri thanked Sheikh Hamdan for supporting the university since its inception.