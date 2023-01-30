UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives Delegation From Zayed Higher Organisation For People Of Determination

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 11:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region has received a delegation from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) centres at Al Nakheel Palace.

Sheikh Hamdan praised ZHO's role in humanitarian, educational and rehabilitation services.

He also emphasised the importance leadership attaches to People of Determination, placing them among its top priorities.

The Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra was briefed about the ZHO's efforts, programmes, and initiatives in all areas of care and rehabilitation for various categories of people of determination during the meeting, particularly the centres affiliated to ZHO in the Al Dhafra region.

