Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE Sign Lease Agreement For New Logistics Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 05:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) Hamriyah Freezone Authority (HFZA) and Amazon UAE have signed a lease agreement for a new logistics centre which will enhance delivery services for customers in the Northern Emirates. In line with HFZA's vision to bolster economic growth and innovation in the region, the agreement supports Amazon UAE’s commitment to investing in its presence across the country.

Once launched, the new centre will enable a seamless delivery experience across the Northern Emirates. HFZA’s strategic location and infrastructure, combined with over 20 years of Amazon’s global technology and operational expertise will further scale convenience and reliability for customer orders.

Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, said, “Hamriyah Free Zone extends a warm welcome to our collaboration with Amazon. This collaboration is more than a testament to our dedication – it is a reflection of our commitment to shaping a landscape that empowers businesses from around the world.

Through this endeavour, we are not only enhancing logistics but also driving the economic prosperity of our region.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon MENA, stated, “Our collaboration with Hamriyah Free Zone Authority is yet another stride in our journey of growth across the UAE. The free zone’s modern infrastructure and operational support will bring us closer to meeting our customers’ ever-evolving need for convenience, speed and selection. As we continue to grow our footprint in the country, we are excited to partner with Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to support the country’s vision for a digitalised and diversified economy.”

The signing of this agreement marks a pivotal moment in the region's economic landscape, as HFZA and Amazon UAE come together with the shared goal of driving progress, innovation, and sustainable development.

