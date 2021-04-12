Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Mohamed bin Zayed on Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, on the occasion of Ramadan, wishing the month would be one full of goodness and blessings.