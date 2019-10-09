UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazzaa Al Mansoori's Home Return Scheduled For Saturday 12th October

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:15 PM

Hazzaa Al Mansoori's home return scheduled for Saturday 12th October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) Hazzaa Al Mansoori’s return to the UAE is scheduled for Saturday 12th October, according to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

Al Mansoori along with Sultan Al Neyadi will be back to the UAE accompanied with MBRSC Chairman, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, and the Director General Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani.

Upon return to Earth from his scientific mission aboard ISS, Al Mansoori underwent medical check ups and tests at the GCTC.

These medical tests were part of his scientific mission to study the effect of microgravity on human body. It was the first time that these experiments are performed on someone from the Arab region.

Related Topics

UAE Rashid October From Arab

Recent Stories

Afghan Election Monitors Expect Runoff in Country' ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Send Mini-Rover to Moon in 2027 - ..

7 minutes ago

EU Calls on Turkey to Cease Military Action in Syr ..

7 minutes ago

UNSC Likely to Discuss Turkish Operation in Northe ..

7 minutes ago

Niger president says kidnapped US aid worker alive ..

7 minutes ago

German authorities suspect 'anti-Semitic', 'far-ri ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.