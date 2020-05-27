Hessa Buhumaid chairs meeting of Higher Committee for People of Determination Services remotely

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) DUBAI, 27th May 2020 (WAM) - Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, chaired the meeting of the Higher Committee for People of Determination Services which was held remotely, to discuss a range of topics concerning the rights of the people of determination for 2006 as amended by a Federal law for 2009, an assessment of the national policy for the empowerment of people of determination during 2017-2019, a progress preview the progress of the initiatives, projects and resolutions supporting the national policy to empower people of determination as well as an overview of the local and international legislative situation.

The Higher Committee for People of Determination Services discussed the status of the people of determination at the current situation and viewed the experiences of concerned authorities in this regard to come up with precedent solutions and achieve a better reality for the people of determination and at the same time providing them with various requirements in the midst of crises and emergencies.

The Higher Committee for People of Determination was also briefed on some of the challenges faced by the relevant people of determination authorities in terms of the implementation of policies and decisions, exchanged views and coordinated efforts to ensure a unified vision to activate and implement policies and decisions on the ground, and provide future services of material and moral value for people of determination.

The Committee aims for providing the best and comprehensive services for this category and covering all their needs, under the supervision of higher authorities to ensure that the services are performed to the fullest. The Cabinet issued Decision No. (6/20) for 2019 concerning the formation of the Higher Committee for the people of determination services, represented by all concerned ministries, departments and authorities providing services to this category It is responsible for assessing and examining the current reality and the challenges facing people of determination in all areas (education, rehabilitation, health, social, employment, etc.

), proposing legislations, policies and initiatives to protect the rights of people of determination and ensure that they enjoy their rights established under existing legislation, following up on the implementation of the national policy for the empowerment of people of determination through the adoption of an annual joined plan between all concerned authorities linked to a national index for the people of determination, examining the rules, regulations and all priorities related to the basic needs of welfare, rehabilitation and inclusion of the people of determination, establish cooperation and coordination between concerned authorities and people of determination and review the UAE report on the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and follow up on its recommendations.

The Committee is also concerned with looking ahead to the future and studying the needs of the people of determination in the UAE, finding precedent solutions to ensure the availability of comprehensive services as adequately as possible, cooperating the all competent authorities to establish an electronic connectivity and following up the provision of services for this category, forming a specialized committee to support the committee in all its tasks, duties and other related issues as assigned by the Cabinet.

The Higher Committee is chaired by Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development and members: Dr. Hussein Al Rand-Ministry of Health & Prevention, Dr. Amna Al Dahhak-Ministry of Education, Nadia musallam Alnaqbi Representative from Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Mona Walid, Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization, Nasser Ismail-Assistant Undersecretary for Social Welfare, Ministry of Community Development, Engineer Hamad Al Dhaheri, Community Development Department, Ahmed Julphar, Community Development Authority, Abdulla Al Humaidan, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Mona Abdul Karim, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Dr. Ahmed Al Omran, Chairman of People of Determination Advisory Council.