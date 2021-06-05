UrduPoint.com
HFZA, Bee’ah Renew Strategic Partnership

Umer Jamshaid Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

HFZA, Bee’ah renew strategic partnership

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) Bee’ah, the award-winning sustainability and environmental services pioneer, has signed a renewal of its strategic partnership agreement with Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA), to provide integrated waste management services for the free zone community.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, Fahad Ali Fahad Shehail, Group Chief Operating Officer of Bee’ah signed the agreement.

Bee'ah will provide, according to the agreement, solid and liquid waste collection services to the free zone community. Bee'ah already has an office in the Hamriyah Free Zone for direct coordination with the Environmental Health and Safety Department regarding waste management and collection.

In addition, Bee’ah has conducted training courses for staff in the Environmental Health and Safety Department and the Maintenance and Investors Department.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said that Bee’ah is pleased to renew its partnership with the HFZA, which has resulted in a fruitful collaboration and beneficial outcomes over the past four years.

This renewal underscores both Bee’ah and HFZA’s commitment to sustainable growth and environmental protection.

Saud Al Mazrouei affirmed that the partnership with Bee’ah reflects the Authority’s commitment to the sustainability of its activities and operations, and its unremitting efforts to provide a sustainable and environmentally friendly work environment, and to conserve resources.

Al Mazrouei said that investors realise that sustainability is an essential part of their strategies to achieve success and growth and enhance their reputation among their customers and consumers, stressing that the Authority is always committed to providing the best business environment for its investors and companies.

