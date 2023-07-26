Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) MADRID, 26th July, 2023 (WAM) – Marc Hirschi took an exciting victory at the Ordizia Classic in Spain today under rainy conditions.



The Swiss national champion timed his sprint to perfection from a reduced group to cross the line for his first win in his new champions jersey.

Juan Ayuso , who had been in a leading duo with Oier Lazkano (Movistar) slid in the final corner and crashed on the rain-soaked tarmac. The Spaniard was able to remount and hang on for 3rd place and thankfully did not suffer any serious injury, escaping with a bruised left knee and some abrasions.

Hirschi said: “I’m really happy with this victory. It was a hard race and made even harder by the rain. We worked well as a team, unfortunately Juan came down at the end but he could still hold on for podium. We showed that we are strong and I think we can be competitive for San Sebastián. A lot of hard training has gone into this over the past months with team training camps in Andorra so it’s nice to see it paying off.”

1.Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 3:49:33

2.Ben Healy (education First Easypost)

3.Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)