Open Menu

Hirschi Victorious At Ordizia Classic In Spain

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) MADRID, 26th July, 2023 (WAM) – Marc Hirschi took an exciting victory at the Ordizia Classic in Spain today under rainy conditions.


The Swiss national champion timed his sprint to perfection from a reduced group to cross the line for his first win in his new champions jersey.

Juan Ayuso , who had been in a leading duo with Oier Lazkano (Movistar) slid in the final corner and crashed on the rain-soaked tarmac. The Spaniard was able to remount and hang on for 3rd place and thankfully did not suffer any serious injury, escaping with a bruised left knee and some abrasions.

Hirschi said: “I’m really happy with this victory. It was a hard race and made even harder by the rain. We worked well as a team, unfortunately Juan came down at the end but he could still hold on for podium. We showed that we are strong and I think we can be competitive for San Sebastián. A lot of hard training has gone into this over the past months with team training camps in Andorra so it’s nice to see it paying off.”

1.Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 3:49:33
2.Ben Healy (education First Easypost)
3.Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

Related Topics

Education UAE Andorra Nice San Madrid Spain July From Race

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

8 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

53 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

3 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

3 hours ago
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

3 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East