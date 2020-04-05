Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni territory

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al-Malki, said that the Iranian-backed Houthi militias launched a ballistic missile on Saturday from Sana'a utilising civilian infrastructure.

Al-Malki said that the attack took place at 06:33, and that the ballistic missile had fell 200 km after its launch in Al Safra directorate, Saada governorate, in a densely populated agricultural and civilian area.

The Arab Coalition Spokesman said that Houthi militias continued to violate international humanitarian law by firing ballistic missiles indiscriminately, adding that such actions threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians.

He noted that Coalition forces continue to take strict measures to neutralise and destroy these ballistic capabilities to protect civilians inside Yemen and to also safeguard regional and international security.