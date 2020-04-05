UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi-fired Ballistic Missile Fell In Yemeni Territory

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni territory

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al-Malki, said that the Iranian-backed Houthi militias launched a ballistic missile on Saturday from Sana'a utilising civilian infrastructure.

Al-Malki said that the attack took place at 06:33, and that the ballistic missile had fell 200 km after its launch in Al Safra directorate, Saada governorate, in a densely populated agricultural and civilian area.

The Arab Coalition Spokesman said that Houthi militias continued to violate international humanitarian law by firing ballistic missiles indiscriminately, adding that such actions threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians.

He noted that Coalition forces continue to take strict measures to neutralise and destroy these ballistic capabilities to protect civilians inside Yemen and to also safeguard regional and international security.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Yemen From Arab

Recent Stories

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court expands on activating tri ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 14 merchants for hiking face m ..

46 minutes ago

DEWA commissions 8 new 132/11 kV substations with ..

2 hours ago

Indian state of Goa launches mobile app to track q ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.