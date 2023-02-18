IDEX history full of success and achievements: Vice President of Bin Hilal Enterprises

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Hamid Saeed Al Dhaheri, Vice President - Bin Hilal Enterprises, said that first launched in 1993, the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) managed to become one of the most important events on the defence Calendar, making significant contributions to strengthening and modernizing the capabilities of various military institutions around the world.

Furthermore, IDEX constitutes a major driver for the development, economy and defence of the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement to Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defence, ahead of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX, he said that today, IDEX’s 30 years of success and achievements are a source of inspiration for the most prominent defence institutions in the world, thanks to the wise forward-looking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He noted that the great turnout achieved by IDEX, one edition after another, paved the way for organisers to expand the presentation platform of the most important advanced defence industries, prompting the launch of the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) for the first time in 2011 in conjunction with IDEX.

He indicated, "This move greatly increased the diversity of IDEX and provided a larger number of manufacturers with the opportunity to showcase their latest defence products in the land, sea and air domains.



Today, the two exhibitions, which will be held from February 20 to 2023, 24, represent a global platform for showcasing the latest defence solutions, systems and products as well as an effective meeting point that attracts and brings together decision-makers, military personnel, specialists, thought leaders and major defence companies under one roof from all over the world to discuss ideas and solutions, exchange experiences, learn about the latest innovations and modern defence industries, and develop appropriate perceptions and strategies for the most important issues in the military sector, he reaffirmed.

"Therefore, Bin Hilal Enterprises (BHE) maintained a prominent presence in these two exhibitions since the beginning, as they had a great impact on developing the company’s resources, diversifying its defence specialities and expanding its commercial network at the regional and international levels.

Today, after a journey full of success, we at Bin Hilal Enterprises are glad to participate in IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 and honoured to welcome our guests and partners from different countries around the world to showcase our most important products, defence systems and technological innovations, which will be displayed during the coming event in the capital, Abu Dhabi, he said in conclusion.

