ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Tawazun Council is honoured to have a longstanding partnership with the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and continuing its contributions to this major event through its role as the Principle Partner at what will be the 30th anniversary of the show, stated Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council​.

In a statement to Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defence, ahead of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023, Al Hosani said, ''The defence and security sector of the UAE has witnessed substantial growth during the last three decades thanks to the vision and great support of its wise leadership which has paved the way for the sector to advance rapidly and build capabilities that allow it to compete at regional and international levels. IDEX continues to play an important role in this growth, and the increase in the number of participants and visitors year after year reflects the extent of the success achieved by the exhibition since its launch.''

He added, through its participation at IDEX, Tawazun Council aims to reaffirm its leading role in developing the defence and security sectors, continuing the supervision of the acquisition and procurement programmes for the UAE Armed Forces and security authorities, and the management of the strategic assets of the industry.

It also embarks on achieving its objectives, which include enhancing aspects of technology and innovation and accelerating growth in the sector by empowering national capabilities and developing local competencies.

The well-established relationship between Tawazun Council and IDEX has set a prime example of a successful and fruitful partnership. We would like to express our deep pride in being part of the growing success achieved by the IDEX exhibition and conference. This year's edition of IDEX is of great importance to Tawazun Council, as it is an excellent opportunity to review the progress achieved by our country in various fields of defence manufacturing and technology. It also allows us to proudly showcase the latest cutting-edge products and services bearing the «Made in the UAE» label, in addition to announcing many local and international projects, initiatives and partnerships, he noted.

‘’We conclude by extending our sincerest congratulations to the IDEX organisers on the occasion of their 30th anniversary, and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with the exhibition, which has become one of the leading events in the international defence exhibitions Calendar.'' He concluded.