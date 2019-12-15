UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Image Nation Abu Dhabi Partners With Saudi Vision Entertainment To Develop Animated Television Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 09:45 PM

Image Nation Abu Dhabi partners with Saudi Vision Entertainment to develop animated television series

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) academy Award-winning media and entertainment company Image Nation Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia-based Vision Entertainment, a company specialising in creating locally-inspired content, announced a new creative partnership to produce an animated television series about dates – the traditional Arab fruit – which will showcase the rich cultural and historic treasures of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab region.

Commenting on the agreement, Ben Ross, Chief Content Officer at Image Nation Abu Dhabi, said, "We are excited to partner with Vision Entertainment on this great project. The region is home to a huge consumer audience with a major appetite for locally made content that represents and resonates with them. Through this partnership, we are attracting top talent and creating dynamic content."

The project, tentatively titled "Tamr", is currently in its pilot production, with the full production of the series slated to begin in 2020.

The partnership with Vision Entertainment is part of Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s foray into the Saudi Arabian media industry, following the landmark production partnership with MBC and Majid Al Futtaim, announced at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Robert Knezevic, a Sesame Street veteran who was responsible for the recent reboot of the beloved Iftah Ya Simsim, and co-founder and executive producer of Vision Entertainment, added, "We are taking a holistic brand-building approach to the project. The television series is just the start. We are creating a 360-degree brand experience with live shows, digital content, mobile games, products and merchandising, and even a feature film is in the works. The region is ripe for a truly locally-inspired consumer brand."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Mobile Company Abu Dhabi Saudi Saudi Arabia 2020 Media TV Agreement Industry Top Arab

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Khorfakkan Beach proj ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Arab Health to address increase in asthma in MENA ..

3 hours ago

UNHCR, Virgin Megastores to support refugee artisa ..

3 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nationa ..

3 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.