Indian Navy Participating In NAVDEX 21

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 09:45 PM

Indian Navy participating in NAVDEX 21

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar New Delhi, 20th February, 2021 (WAM) – The arrival of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Pralaya in Abu Dhabi "underscores the deep rooted, friendly ties and multi-faceted cooperation between India and UAE," the Ministry of Defence here said today. The visit of the ship "will further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries," the Ministry said.

The visit of INS Pralaya to Abu Dhabi is to participate in the NAVDEX 21 and IDEX 21 defence exhibitions scheduled to open on Sunday. Separately, INS Mysore, an indigenously built guided missile destroyer, which is deployed in the Gulf region on a mission, is also making a port call at Abu Dhabi now for three days.

Describing NAVDEX 21 and IDEX 21 as "the leading international naval and defence exhibitions of the region," the Ministry said India’s objective in participating in the twin events is to showcase its strengths in indigenous ship building, "In addition, participation of an Indian Naval Ship in NAVDEX 21 and IDEX 21 highlights close relations between India and UAE.

" The Ministry noted that towards enhancing such interactions, the inaugural edition of Indian and UAE bilateral naval exercise, GULF STAR-1, was conducted in March 2018.

The next bilateral naval exercise is being planned for this year. Besides, Indian Navy’s ships have been making regular port calls at UAE for promoting maritime cooperation. INS Pralaya was built at Goa Shipyard Limited and "bears testimony to the capabilities of the Indian ship building industry." This ship visited Abu Dhabi on a goodwill mission once earlier in 2004.

